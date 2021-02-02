World Markets
Kraft Heinz in talks to sell Planters snack business for $3 bln- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN

Kraft Heinz Co is in talks to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter maker Hormel Foods Corp for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies were not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

