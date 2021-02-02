Kraft Heinz in talks to sell Planters snack business for $3 bln- WSJ

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co KHC.N is in talks to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter maker Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies were not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

