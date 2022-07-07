Kraft Heinz grocer war, China’s creaking economy: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesco has pulled products made by the $47 bln baked bean producer over price rises. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how this loss of variety could open the door for rivals to expand. Also, the People’s Republic’s means of hitting economic goals.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH5530019711

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.