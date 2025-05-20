Markets

Kraft Heinz Explores Strategic Transactions Following Berkshire Hathaway's Board Exit

May 20, 2025 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced that it is evaluating potential strategic transactions aimed at unlocking shareholder value. This announcement follows Berkshire Hathaway's decision to no longer hold Board seats at Kraft Heinz.

As such, Timothy Kenesey and Alicia Knapp have stepped down from Kraft Heinz's Board due to their relationship with Berkshire Hathaway. With these changes, Kraft Heinz has reduced the size of its Board to 10 members.

Kraft Heinz has stated that it has not established a specific timeline for completing the strategic transactions process. Additionally, the company does not plan to make any further announcements regarding the process unless it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.