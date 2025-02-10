KRAFT HEINZ Earnings Preview: Recent $KHC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KRAFT HEINZ ($KHC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,733,657,233 and earnings of $0.79 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KHC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KRAFT HEINZ Insider Trading Activity

KRAFT HEINZ insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PEDRO F P NAVIO (EVP & Pres. North America) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,362

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KRAFT HEINZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 508 institutional investors add shares of KRAFT HEINZ stock to their portfolio, and 632 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KRAFT HEINZ Government Contracts

We have seen $568,391 of award payments to $KHC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.