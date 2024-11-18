Kraft Heinz downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $35, down from $40. The firm notes that its prior thesis of improving retail momentum with incremental foodservice initiatives depended on improving retail, but that hasn’t materialized, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock is now at 52-week lows, and while the timing of the downgrade may prove wrong, Piper needs visibility and confidence in better U.S. retail momentum to remain positive, the firm adds.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.