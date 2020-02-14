Kraft Heinz downgraded by Fitch as junk status looms

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (IFR) - Kraft Heinz bonds are spiraling wider after Fitch downgraded the packaged foods maker to high-yield on Friday, increasing the likelihood that its US$29.2bn of debt will soon fall out of investment-grade indices.

Fitch's downgrade to BB+ is yet to make Kraft a fully fledged junk credit, but S&P is widely expected to follow suit as its BBB- rating is also on a negative outlook.

And Moody's on Friday also revised its outlook to negative while affirming its Baa3 rating.

An S&P demotion to sub-investment grade would make Kraft Heinz the largest downgrade to junk territory in terms of debt outstanding since Ford Motor Credit's fall in 2005, according to Bank of America research.

It would also be the seventh largest fallen angel on record as a share of the high yield index (1.9%), according to the report.

Bonds started widening out this week after Kraft Heinz failed to announce a highly anticipated dividend cut, but the widening as only accelerated Friday after the Fitch downgrade.

The company's 4.375% 2046, one of the most actively traded securities in the secondary, is now changing hands at a G-spread of 301.8bp, wide to G+221.9bp at the start of the week, according to MarketAxess data.

Kraft Heinz has some 16 tranches of debt trading about 10bp-63bp wider Friday morning and 20bp-82bp wider on the week, according to MarketAxess data.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Paul Kilby)

