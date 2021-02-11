Markets
Kraft Heinz Continues To Expect FY21 Performance Ahead Of Strategic Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) said it continues to expect it will deliver 2021 financial performance ahead of its strategic plan.

Based on performance to date, the company believes flat-to-positive growth in organic net sales and low-single-digit constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth versus the prior year period are reasonable expectations for the first quarter.

