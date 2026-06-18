The Kraft Heinz Company's Taste Elevation: Can It Fuel Growth?

For The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, improving market share in key categories remains an important focus in 2026. Taste Elevation has emerged as one of the clearest areas of progress within that effort. Taste Elevation, which includes categories such as ketchup, cream cheese, mustard and steak sauce, delivered notable share improvement during the first quarter of 2026.



The percentage of U.S. Taste Elevation revenues that were gaining or holding share rose to 81% in the quarter and further improved to 87% in March. This compares with 24% in fiscal 2025. The improvement was also reflected in weighted average share trends. The category moved from a decline of 0.46 percentage points in fiscal 2025 and a decline of 0.04 percentage points in the first quarter to a gain of 0.13 percentage points in March.



Several of KHC’s core Taste Elevation brands were highlighted within the category, including Heinz ketchup, Philadelphia cream cheese, Grey Poupon mustard and A.1. steak sauce. The category is part of the company’s WIN BIG portfolio, which accounts for approximately 55% of net sales and represents areas where Kraft Heinz sees attractive growth, margin and share opportunities.



Taste Elevation also contributed to broader improvement in U.S. retail share performance. Across the total U.S. retail portfolio, the percentage of revenues gaining or holding share increased to 54% in March from 29% in the first quarter and 12% in fiscal 2025. Taste Elevation was identified alongside Hydration and Desserts as areas showing improvement.



The latest results highlight Taste Elevation as one of The Kraft Heinz Company’s strongest-performing portfolio areas from a market-share perspective. With a larger portion of category revenues gaining or holding share and share trends turning positive in March, the category has become a notable bright spot within the company’s portfolio.

KHC Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company have tumbled 6.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%. KHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

KHC Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, KHC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, lower than the industry’s average of 14.12.

KHC Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC’s current fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a 20.4% year-over-year decline, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal-year EPS indicates 2.8% growth.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Vita Coco Company COCO is a leading beverage company best known for its Vita Coco brand, with a portfolio that also includes hydration, energy and protein-based beverages. COCO sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO, a global beverage giant, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of almost 3% and 8.7%, respectively.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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