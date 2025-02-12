News & Insights

The Kraft Heinz Company Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 12, 2025 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.131 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $757.00 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.019 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $6.576 billion from $6.860 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.131 Bln. vs. $757.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $6.576 Bln vs. $6.860 Bln last year.

FY25 EPS Guidance: $2.63 - $2.74

