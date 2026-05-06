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The Kraft Heinz Company Q1 Profit Climbs

May 06, 2026 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $798 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $712 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $688 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $6.047 billion from $5.999 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $798 Mln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $6.047 Bln vs. $5.999 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.98 To $ 2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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