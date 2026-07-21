Is Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). KHC is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.62. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.95 and as low as 9.33, with a median of 10.47.

Another notable valuation metric for KHC is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.70. KHC's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.76, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kraft Heinz Company is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KHC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.