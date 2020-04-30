Kraft Heinz Company Issues Q2 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said, for the second quarter, the company believes low to mid-single-digit organic net sales growth and mid-single-digit constant-currency adjusted EBITDA growth from the prior year period is a reasonable expectation.

For the first quarter, adjusted earnings per share decreased 12.1 percent to $0.58. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

First quarter net sales were $6.2 billion, up 3.3 percent from prior year. Organic net sales increased 6.2 percent, for the quarter. Pricing increased 1.6 percent from last year.

The Board of Kraft Heinz declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2020.

