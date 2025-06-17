Markets
KHC

Kraft Heinz Commits Not To Launch Any New Products In The U.S. With Food, Drug & Cosmetic Colors

June 17, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Co, (KHC) announced Tuesday it will not launch any new products in the U.S. with Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors, effective immediately.

The company also announced it will remove the remaining FD&C colors from its U.S. product portfolio before the end of 2027.

The company noted that nearly 90 percent of Kraft Heinz's U.S. products net sales are already free of FD&C colors.

For the small portion of products that currently contain FD&C colors, the Company has invested significant resources, mobilizing a team to address this complex challenge with a three-pronged approach, the 3Rs.

The 3Rs are "Removing colors where it is not critical to the consumer experience, Replacing FD&C colors with natural colors, and or Reinventing new colors and shades where matching natural replacements are not available."

Given FD&C colors have a longstanding history of approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Kraft Heinz has used the colors in a small number of products. As part of this process, Kraft Heinz is also working with licensees of its brands to encourage them to remove FD&C colors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.