Kraft Heinz Commits Not To Launch Any New Products In The U.S. With Food, Drug & Cosmetic Colors

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Co, (KHC) announced Tuesday it will not launch any new products in the U.S. with Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors, effective immediately.

The company also announced it will remove the remaining FD&C colors from its U.S. product portfolio before the end of 2027.

The company noted that nearly 90 percent of Kraft Heinz's U.S. products net sales are already free of FD&C colors.

For the small portion of products that currently contain FD&C colors, the Company has invested significant resources, mobilizing a team to address this complex challenge with a three-pronged approach, the 3Rs.

The 3Rs are "Removing colors where it is not critical to the consumer experience, Replacing FD&C colors with natural colors, and or Reinventing new colors and shades where matching natural replacements are not available."

Given FD&C colors have a longstanding history of approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Kraft Heinz has used the colors in a small number of products. As part of this process, Kraft Heinz is also working with licensees of its brands to encourage them to remove FD&C colors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.