The Kraft Heinz Collaborates With PopUp Bagels To Launch 'Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese' Schmear

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Wednesday announced a new partnership with PopUp Bagels to launch an all-new, limited-edition "Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese" schmear, starting October 9 to October 15.

The mac & cheese-flavored schmear unlocks a new take on a popular "mac hack", integrating the famous flavor of Kraft Mac & Cheese with the signature "grip, rip and dip" PopUp Bagels experience.

The limited-edition "Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese" schmear will be available at all PopUp Bagels stores. Customers can pre-order the schmear online from October 5.

In the pre-market hours, KHC is trading at $25.96, down 0.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

