Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz KHC.O on Monday said Chief Executive Miguel Patricio will step down from the role and become non-executive chair of the company's board, effective Jan 1.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.