Kraft Heinz call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kraft Heinz (KHC) with 97,958 calls trading, 27x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 25.52%. 10/25 weekly 37 calls and 10/25 weekly 36.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 93,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.