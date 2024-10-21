Kraft Heinz call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kraft Heinz (KHC) with 97,958 calls trading, 27x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 25.52%. 10/25 weekly 37 calls and 10/25 weekly 36.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 93,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
