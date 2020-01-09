Kraft Heinz Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.26, changing hands as low as $29.94 per share. Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KHC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.86 per share, with $48.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.16. The KHC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

