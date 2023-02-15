Kraft Heinz beats quarterly sales estimates on higher prices, steady demand

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz KHC.O beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday as demand for its packaged meals and condiments held steady in the face of increased prices.

The Heinz ketchup maker's net sales rose to $7.38 billion in the fourth quarter from $6.71 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $7.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

