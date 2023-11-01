News & Insights

Kraft Heinz beats profit estimates on higher product prices

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 01, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra and Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz KHC.O beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and raised its annual forecast as the Jell-O maker's margins benefited from higher prices of its packaged meals and condiments.

Its shares edged up 1% to $31.7 in premarket trading.

Packaged food makers from Kellogg K.N and Coca-Cola Co KO.N to General Mills GIS.N have hiked product prices steadily as consumers continue to spend on their quick-fix meals and condiments.

Kraft's adjusted gross margin for the quarter expanded 396 basis points to 34%.

It logged adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share for the quarter, above analysts' estimates of 63 cents.

The Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker forecast full-year adjusted profit to be in the range of $2.91 to $2.99 per share, compared with its previous range of $2.83 to $2.91.

However, its overall volumes declined 5.4%, signaling that price hikes over the last several quarters were taking a toll as customers struggle with high interest rates.

The company's net sales rose to $6.57 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.51 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $6.72 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Annett Mary Manoj; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Reuters


