Kraft Heinz Appoints Debby Soo to Board of Directors

The Kraft Heinz Company has welcomed Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable, to its Board of Directors, highlighting her extensive experience in technology and global business strategy. Soo’s background includes roles at KAYAK and Google, and her expertise is expected to support Kraft Heinz’s long-term growth and modernization efforts. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for innovation and sustainable growth in the food and beverage industry.

