Kraft Heinz Announces Secondary Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a secondary offering of shares of its common stock. In the Offering, certain affiliates of 3G Global Food Holdings LP intend to offer about 30.60 million shares of common stock for sale.

Kraft said it will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

KHC closed Wednesday regular trading at $36.56 down $0.48 or 1.30%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $0.58 or 1.59%.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering and proposes to offer the Common Stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

