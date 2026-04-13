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Kraft Heinz Announces Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition

April 13, 2026 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz (KHC) said Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition will be rolled out nationwide this month for a starting price of $3.49 per 9.5 oz box. Restaurant Edition gives home cooks of all experience levels the power to create their restaurant favorites at home with new bold flavors, premium cheeses, and new pasta varieties. Available in three varieties including Parmesan Pesto, Romano Cacio e Pepe, and Monterey Jack Caramelized Onion, Restaurant Edition features 10g of protein in each serving.

"Restaurant Edition brings quality, affordability, and the experience of dining out together - all without leaving home," said Sara Roashan, Associate Director of Mac & Cheese Innovation at Kraft Heinz.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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