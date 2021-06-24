KRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.31, changing hands as low as $31.19 per share. Kraton Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.9201 per share, with $45.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.57.

