$KR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $645,836,646 of trading volume.

$KR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KR:

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 173,344 shares for an estimated $11,891,712 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,119 shares for an estimated $3,614,505 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,106 shares for an estimated $2,861,713 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,826 shares for an estimated $2,043,286 .

. KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,033 shares for an estimated $691,115 .

. BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 645 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $500,000 on 05/09.

on 05/09. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR forecast page.

$KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

You can track data on $KR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.