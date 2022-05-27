KR or WMMVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Supermarkets stocks have likely encountered both Kroger (KR) and WalMart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Kroger and WalMart de Mexico SAB de CV are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

KR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.61, while WMMVY has a forward P/E of 25.55. We also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WMMVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55.

Another notable valuation metric for KR is its P/B ratio of 4.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WMMVY has a P/B of 6.83.

These metrics, and several others, help KR earn a Value grade of A, while WMMVY has been given a Value grade of C.

Both KR and WMMVY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that KR is the superior value option right now.

