KR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.50, changing hands as low as $46.38 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.815 per share, with $58.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.52. The KR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
