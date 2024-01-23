KR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.33, changing hands as high as $46.35 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $42.095 per share, with $50.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.34. The KR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

