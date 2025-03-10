$KPTI stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KPTI stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,071,133 of trading volume.

$KPTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KPTI:

$KPTI insiders have traded $KPTI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MANO (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold 2,793 shares for an estimated $17,567

RICHARD A. PAULSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,056 shares for an estimated $15,289.

$KPTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $KPTI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

