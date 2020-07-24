KPTI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KPTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.82, changing hands as low as $17.62 per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KPTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KPTI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.55 per share, with $29.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.98.

