KPS' Speira wins conditional EU okay for Real Alloy Europe buy

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KPS Capital Partners' German aluminium rolling and recycler Speira gained EU antitrust approval on Wednesday to acquire aluminium recycler Real Alloy Europe after offering to sell two plants, the European Commission said.

Speira, which owns the world's largest rolled aluminium finishing mill in Grevenbroich, Germanym where it is headquartered, will sell a plant in France and a plant belonging to Real Alloy Europe in Britain, confirming a Reuters story.

"The decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Aluminium is used in the aerospace, defence, auto and drink cans industries.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

