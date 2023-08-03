KPS (FWB:KSC) Price Target Decreased by 11.39% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for KPS (FWB:KSC) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an decrease of 11.39% from the prior estimate of 4.03 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.13 to a high of 4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1.84 / share.

KPS Maintains 10.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in KPS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSC is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSC by 22.48% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSC by 20.30% over the last quarter.

