KPS Capital To Buy IKG Business From Harsco - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KPS Capital Partners, LP has agreed to buy the IKG business from Harsco Corp. (HSC) in a deal valued at $85 million. IKG is a North American manufacturer of high-quality steel and aluminum bar grating. It offers a full range of metal bar grating and fencing products, which are used primarily in industrial flooring, safety and security applications across a wide range of industries.

IKG is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with six manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Mexico. It has 350 employees globally.

