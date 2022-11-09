KPS Capital Partners To Sell Howden To Chart Industries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KPS Capital Partners, LP has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company, Howden, to Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), for $4.4 billion. Howden is a global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products and services. Based in Renfrew, Scotland, Howden has presence in 35 countries.

Howden manufactures a portfolio of rotating equipment products, including compressors, blowers, fans, rotary heaters and steam turbines. KPS acquired Howden in 2019 from Colfax Corp. KPS noted that Howden achieved record orders, revenue and profitability under its ownership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.