KPN sees sales and core profit growth in mid-term, plans buyback next year

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom group KPN KPN.AS on Tuesday said it expects its service revenues and adjusted core profit to grow in the mid-term, adding it would execute a 200 million euros ($214 million)share buyback next year.

KPN targets a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3% for 2024-2027 for both service revenues and adjusted EBITDA after leases, the group said in a statement on Tuesday, before its capital markets day.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.