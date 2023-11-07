News & Insights

KPN sees sales and core profit growth in mid-term, plans buyback next year

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

November 07, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom group KPN KPN.AS on Tuesday said it expects its service revenues and adjusted core profit to grow in the mid-term, adding it would execute a 200 million euros ($214 million)share buyback next year.

KPN targets a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3% for 2024-2027 for both service revenues and adjusted EBITDA after leases, the group said in a statement on Tuesday, before its capital markets day.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

