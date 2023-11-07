KPN sees medium-term sales and core profit growth, plans buyback

Adds quote in paragraph 4, investment in para 5, CAPEX in para 6, dividend in para 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms group KPN KPN.AS on Tuesday said it expects its service revenue and adjusted core profit to grow in the medium-term, adding that it would buy back 200 million euros ($214 million) worth of its shares next year.

The Dutch company, which is holding its capital markets day, targets a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3% for 2024-2027 for both service revenue and adjusted EBITDA after leases, it said in a statement.

KPN has been rolling out fibre internet access to meet demand in the Netherlands, and hopes that automation and AI will bring indirect costs down.

"At this moment, KPN has a much larger homes connected percentage compared to its main competitors and intends to maintain this competitive advantage," it said.

The group added that it will invest more than 4.5 billion euros in its networks and the digitalisation of the Netherlands in the coming years.

It said capital expenditure would remain stable until 2026, after which it will drop significantly, "resulting in a material inflection of our Free Cash Flow".

The company, which confirmed its objectives for the current year, intends to distribute a regular dividend of 17 cents per share for 2024, compared to 15 cents for 2023.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Federica Mileo; Editing by Tom Hogue, Kirsten Donovan)

