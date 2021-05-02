Markets

KPN Rejects Takeover Bids From EQT/Stonepeak, KKR

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) confirmed that it has rejected an unsolicited takeover offers from a private equity consortium comprising EQT and Stonepeak. The EQT/Stonepeak proposition did not include an offer price.

In addition, KPN said it recently rejected an unsolicited approach for a takeover of KPN made by KKR.

KPN concluded that both approaches fail to provide tangible and material added value over KPN's recently updated growth strategy.

