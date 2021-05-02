KPN Rejects Takeover Bids From EQT/Stonepeak, KKR

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) confirmed that it has rejected an unsolicited takeover offers from a private equity consortium comprising EQT and Stonepeak. The EQT/Stonepeak proposition did not include an offer price.

In addition, KPN said it recently rejected an unsolicited approach for a takeover of KPN made by KKR.

KPN concluded that both approaches fail to provide tangible and material added value over KPN's recently updated growth strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.