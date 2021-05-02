KPN rejects 18 bln euro takeover bid from EQT and Stonepeak -FT

May 2 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications company KPN NV KPN.AS has rejected a takeover offer worth about 18 billion euros ($21.63 billion) from a private equity consortium comprising EQT AB EQTAB.ST and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in the past two weeks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8321 euros)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.