KPN rejects 18 bln euro takeover bid from EQT and Stonepeak -FT

Dutch telecommunications company KPN NV has rejected a takeover offer worth about 18 billion euros ($21.63 billion) from a private equity consortium comprising EQT AB and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in the past two weeks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8321 euros)

