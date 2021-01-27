KPN Q4 Adj. EBITDA AL Rises Excl. Divestments - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KPN (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported that its fourth quarter net profit increased to 174 million euros from 84 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA AL was 561 million euros, flat with prior year. Excluding divestments, adjusted EBITDA AL was up 1.2%.

Fourth quarter adjusted revenues were 1.35 billion euros, down 2.8% from a year ago. Excluding divestments, revenues declined 1.0%.

For fiscal 2021, KPN specified its adjusted EBITDA AL outlook to approximately 2.345 billion euros. Also, KPN reiterated its 2023 ambitions.

The company expects to pay a dividend of 13.6 euro cents per share over 2021, up 4.6% from prior year. KPN plans to pay a regular dividend per share of 13.0 euros cents in respect of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.