KPN Q3 Profit Climbs; Backs FY21, FY23 Outlook; To Pay Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 40 percent to 185 million euros from last year's 132 million eurosd.

Adjusted EBITDA AL was 607 million euros, up 1.4 percent from the prior year.

Adjusted revenues edged up 1 percent to 1.31 billion euros from last year's 1.30 billion euros.

Further, KPN reiterated its fiscal 2021 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.345 billion euros, Capex of 1.20 billion euros, and Free Cash Flow of approximately 765 million euros.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA AL of greater than approximately 2.45 billion euros.

KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 13.6 euro cents over 2021.

