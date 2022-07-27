KPN Q2 Profit, Excl. Incidentals, Rises, Adj. Revenues Up 1.4%; Upgrades FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - KPN (KPN) reported second quarter net profit, excluding incidentals, of 174 million euros, an increase of 18% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA AL was 595 million euros, up 1.1%. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin remained stable at 45.3% compared to 45.5%, prior year.

Net profit was 186 million euros compared to 800 million euros, prior year. Net profit was mainly impacted by net effects of 649 million euros related to the 'Glaspoort' deal.

Adjusted revenues were 1.31 billion euros, up 1.4%. Adjusted Group service revenues also increased 1.4% from prior year. KPN upgraded its fiscal 2022 outlook to an adjusted EBITDA AL of more than 2.40 billion euros, and free cash flow of approximately 850 million euros, with Capex remaining stable at 1.2 billion euros.

KPN plans to pay a regular dividend per share of 14.3 euro cents over 2022. An interim dividend of 4.8 euro cents per share will be paid on 4 August 2022.

Also, KPN reiterated its 2023 ambitions.

