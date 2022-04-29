KPN Q1 Profit Climbs, To Pay Dividend; Backs Outlook For FY22, FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported Friday that its first-quarter net profit climbed 27 percent to 179 million euros from last year's 141 million euros.

Operating profit or EBIT was 291 million euros, 24 percent higher than last year's 235 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA after leases grew 4.5 percent from last year to 593 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 45.3 percent, up from 44 percent a year ago.

Adjusted revenues grew 1.6 percent to 1.31 billion euros from prior year's 1.29 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, KPN maintained its outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.40 billion euros.

The company also reiterated its 2023 ambitions as provided at the Strategy Update on November 24, 2020.

Further, KPN said it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 14.3 euro cents over 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.