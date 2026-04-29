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KPN Q1 Net Profit Rises; Reiterates 2026 Outlook

April 29, 2026 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KPN (KPN, KKPNY.PK, KPN.AS) reported first quarter net profit of 200 million euros, an increase of 19% from a year ago. Operating profit or EBIT, was 349 million euros compared to 294 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA AL was 653 million euros, up 3.1%.

First quarter adjusted revenues were 1.45 billion euros, an increase of 2.1%. Service revenues were 1.33 billion euros, up 0.6%.

"While the geopolitical backdrop remains volatile, KPN's financial results have proven to be resilient. We therefore reiterate our full-year 2026 outlook and mid-term ambitions," said CEO, Joost Farwerck.

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