News & Insights

Markets

KPN Q1 Net Profit Declines; Raises 2024 Outlook

April 24, 2024 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KPN reported first quarter net profit of 175 million euros, decreased 11% from last year, due to one-off refinancing costs. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased 3.6% to 605 million euros, driven by higher service revenues.

First quarter Group service revenues increased 3.6% to 1.27 billion euros, driven by continued strong growth in Consumer and SME. Corrected for divestments in LCE, Group service revenues grew 4.0%. Adjusted revenues increased 3.3% to 1.38 billion euros, mainly driven by growth in Consumer.

As a result of the Youfone acquisition, the company increased full year 2024 guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL and Free Cash Flow. KPN now expects an adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.50 billion euros and FCF of more than 890 million euros, and reiterated the outlook for Group service revenue growth of approximately 3% and Capex of approximately 1.2 billion euros. KPN reiterated its mid-term ambitions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.