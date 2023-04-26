KPN Q1 Adj. EBITDA AL Declines; Service Revenue Growth At 1.2%; On Track To Reach 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - KPN reported first quarter net profit of 196 million euros, up 9.7% from prior year, mainly driven by lower depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA AL declined 1.6% to 584 million euros, mainly driven by higher indirect costs due to inflation. Adjusted revenues were 1.33 billion euros, up 1.9%. Group service revenues grew 1.2%.

KPN maintained its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.41 billion euros, Capex of 1.2 billion euros, and Free Cash Flow of approximately 870 million euros. KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 15.0 euro cents over 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.