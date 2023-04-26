News & Insights

KPN Q1 Adj. EBITDA AL Declines; Service Revenue Growth At 1.2%; On Track To Reach 2023 Outlook

April 26, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KPN reported first quarter net profit of 196 million euros, up 9.7% from prior year, mainly driven by lower depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA AL declined 1.6% to 584 million euros, mainly driven by higher indirect costs due to inflation. Adjusted revenues were 1.33 billion euros, up 1.9%. Group service revenues grew 1.2%.

KPN maintained its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.41 billion euros, Capex of 1.2 billion euros, and Free Cash Flow of approximately 870 million euros. KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 15.0 euro cents over 2023.

