KPN Names Joost Farwerck CEO, Chris Figee CFO

(RTTNews) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) announced Tuesday the appointment of Joost Farwerck as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management, effective immediately.

The company also announced the appointment of Chris Figee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2020. Figee, currently CFO at ASR Netherlands, succeeds CFO Jan Kees de Jager, who will leave KPN on March 1, 2020.

KPN said the appointments will enable it to deliver on the 2019-2021 strategy.

Farwerck assumed the role of Chairman and CEO as part of his current board membership. Further, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint him for a new four-year term as of December 1, 2019 to further ensure longer-term continuity in the Board of Management.

Farwerck has been a member of the Board since April 2013 and is part of the leadership team that shaped the 2019-2021 strategy.

Farwerck said, "My primary focus will be to deliver on that strategy and explore how we can accelerate the execution even more to deliver organic sustainable growth."

KPN also announced that it is expanding its Board of Management to include key business, technology and people responsibilities. The company intends to appoint, as of December 1, 2019, Jean-Pascal Van Overbeke as Chief Consumer Market, Marieke Snoep as Chief Business Market, Babak Fouladi as Chief Technology and Digital Officer, and Hilde Garssen as Chief People Officer.

