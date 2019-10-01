KPN names Farwerck new CEO after earlier candidate dropped; CFO will leave

AMSTERDAM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Royal KPN NV, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, said on Tuesday it will name Joost Farwerck as its new chief executive officer, a day after it dropped a previous candidate for the job.

Farwerck, who is currently the company's Chief Operating Officer and acting CEO, replaces Maximo Ibarra, who left in June to lead Sky Italia.

On Monday, KPN dropped an earlier candidate to replace Ibarra, Belgian executive Dominique Leroy, over an insider trading investigation in Belgium.

Separately, KPN said its CFO, Jan Kees de Jager, would leave the company in March to be replaced by Chris Figee.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.