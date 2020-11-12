KPN declines comment on EQT takeover interest, shares jump

Updates with details

AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - KPN NV KPN.AS, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Thursday declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that it has been approached by private equity firm EQT about a possible $13 billion takeover, sending its shares up sharply.

Thursday's Bloomberg report follows a similar one last month which said that EQT was said to be in early discussions with possible advisers on the feasibility of a deal, without any final decision having been made.

Spokeswoman Victorina de Boer said the Bloomberg story was based on anonymous sources and KPN would not comment on rumours.

EQT could not immediately be reached for comment.

KPN shares rose 9% to 2.70 euros after the story was published.

On October 28, CEO Joost Farwerck told reporters when the company reported third-quarter results that KPN was not planning on being bought.

"If somebody comes along with an interesting proposal, we can always listen, but we're not focused on it," he said.

KPN, which competes with VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile on the highly concentrated Dutch market, has suffered a decade-long decline in sales and Farwerck has said he does not expect a quick revival.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)

