Markets

KPN Backs FY20 Adj. EBITDA AL View; Sees Growth In FY21, FY23 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) Tuesday said it continues to expect fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA after leases of approximately 2.32 billion euros, and free cash flow of approximately 750 million euros.

KPN still expects to pay a regular dividend per share of 13.0 euro cents in respect of 2020.

Further, the company issued a new outlook for fiscal 2021, expecting growth in adjusted EBITDA after leases, and free cash flow of approximately 750 million euros.

The company expects total service revenues in Consumer, SME and Wholesale to return to growth by end 2021.

For fiscal 2023, adjusted EBITDA after leases of is projected to be 2.45 billion euros, and free cash flow of approximately 870 million euros.

The company expects next wave of simplification and digitalization to deliver additional cost savings of at least 250 million euros in 2021-2023.

KPN expects to pay progressive dividend in fiscal 2021 and 2023, with 3 percent to 5 percent growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular