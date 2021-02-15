World Markets

KPMG's South Africa arm to stop offering "non-audit-related services"

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Global auditor KPMG's South Africa arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Global auditor KPMG's South Africa arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there.

KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family, who have faced accusations of using their links to former President Jacob Zuma to unduly influence government decisions and the awarding of tenders, and over the collapse of small lender VBS Mutual Bank.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

A number of firms, including Barclays Africa BGAJ.J and Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J, and the national government have stopped using KPMG.

KPMG said in a statement the decision applied to its audit clients listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and that it volunteered to stop offering non-audit-related services to prevent perceptions of conflicts of interest.

Non-audit-related services include consulting, business analysis, and legal or expert services unrelated to the audit.

"While this is an area that is typically already very well managed by audit committees, the objective of such a move is to help restore trust in the profession, as it removes any perception of conflicts of interest with our audit work for listed entities," said KPMG chief executive Ignatius Sehoole.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More