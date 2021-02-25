KPMG UK to split roles of chair and chief executive

Feb 25 (Reuters) - KPMG UK said on Thursday it will split the roles of chair and chief executive, adding it will hold an election process for the CEO position.

KMPG said Bina Mehta would remain non-executive chair of the UK board for the next 12 months and would oversee the CEO election process, which it plans to begin this month and conclude by the end of April.

The elected chief executive will serve until the end of September 2025, the company said. Mary O'Connor, head of clients and markets, will remain as CEO while the election is conducted.

Mehta and O'Connor were appointed to the temporary positions earlier this month when former UK chair Bill Michael resigned after an investigation was launched into reported comments to staff that they should "stop moaning" about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)

